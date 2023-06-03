Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

