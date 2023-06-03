Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.06. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.00 million. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 46.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.0855615 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gear Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

