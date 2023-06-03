Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN GENC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.
Gencor Industries Company Profile
Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.
