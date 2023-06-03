Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Gencor Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN GENC opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 35,103 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

