GitLab (GTLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect GitLab to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GitLab to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GTLB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of -0.29. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $118,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 847,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,685,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 8,694 shares worth $276,864. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $6,861,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 419.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

