Global X Uranium ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,225 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the typical volume of 4,781 call options.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of URA opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Uranium ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,302,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 932,801 shares during the period. Southport Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

