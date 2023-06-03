Globalstar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the average daily volume of 3,511 call options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Monroe III bought 75,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,784,038 shares of company stock worth $3,686,949. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Globalstar
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 391,348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Globalstar by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 199,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 91,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Globalstar Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.