Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE AUMN opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Golden Minerals
