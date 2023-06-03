Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Tops $0.0360

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $28,391.40 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

