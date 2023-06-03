Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) PT Raised to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWLIF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.1 %

GWLIF stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.