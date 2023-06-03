Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $32.93. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.20, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

