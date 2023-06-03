GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 112,679 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.18% of TETRA Technologies worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 578.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TETRA Technologies news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TETRA Technologies news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $204,040. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $367.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

