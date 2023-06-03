GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 8,349 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.