GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $745,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,161,051,000 after buying an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $106.47 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $108.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

