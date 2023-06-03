GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $753,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS opened at $15.94 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Vipshop

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.