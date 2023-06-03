GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $767,000 Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,270 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 277,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

