GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $769,000 Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,460 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in GoodRx by 906.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 108,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 97,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.89. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.17 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

