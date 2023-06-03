GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,947 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Yellow were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in Yellow by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yellow during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YELL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. Yellow Co. has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Yellow had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. Research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on YELL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Yellow in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

