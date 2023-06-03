GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $729,000 in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 343.3% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,800,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.02. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $81.59 and a twelve month high of $126.26.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.