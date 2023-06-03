GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $739,000 in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $54.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

