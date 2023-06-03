GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $741,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,984.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

