GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $749,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 404.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paramount Global Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -123.08%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Articles

