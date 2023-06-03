GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $819,000 in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Frontdoor Stock Up 1.2 %

FTDR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.70. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 251.78% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

