GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,319 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $310,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,656 shares of company stock valued at $908,964. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 4.2 %

Surgery Partners stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.49. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $41.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

