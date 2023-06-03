GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,744 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 774,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NYSE CHS opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

