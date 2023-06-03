GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $765,000 Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

International Game Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.08 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

