GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $786,000 Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.05%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.50%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

