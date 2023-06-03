GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Stories

