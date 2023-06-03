GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 4,279 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.12% of Metropolitan Bank worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,896.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio bought 20,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $553,701 in the last three months. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCB opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $337.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $80.37.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

