GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 177,589 CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 177,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 44.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMP. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on CalAmp from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CalAmp Stock Performance

CalAmp Company Profile

CAMP stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90.

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in the provision of wireless access and computer technologies. It operates through the Software and Subscription Services, and Telematics Products segments. The Software and Subscription Services segment offers solutions consisting of telematics devices bundled with cloud-based application enablement and telematics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.