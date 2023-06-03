GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,871 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZRE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 249,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 14.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Azure Power Global in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Azure Power Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Azure Power Global Profile

NYSE AZRE opened at $2.29 on Friday. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.