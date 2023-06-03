GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BZH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 16.37. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $676.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

