GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,136 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $128.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

