GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 27,693 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.43 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,281,617.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.43 per share, for a total transaction of $68,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 908,557 shares in the company, valued at $31,281,617.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 41,733 shares of company stock worth $1,222,342. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

