GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 7,404 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Featured Stories

