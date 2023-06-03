GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $787,000 Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11,706.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of -0.23.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.