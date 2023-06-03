GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $809,000 Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHMI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth $99,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE CHMI opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -72.97%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other. It also invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

