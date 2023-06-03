GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total transaction of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.11, for a total value of $2,309,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,751,200 shares in the company, valued at $299,647,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,204 shares of company stock valued at $56,412,199. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $162.50 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

