GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 147,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Unisys as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,495 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth $753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Unisys by 1,695.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.
Unisys Trading Up 6.6 %
UIS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
About Unisys
Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).
