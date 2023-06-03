GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $322,698.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,260,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,172,241.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $322,698.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,260,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,172,241.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

