Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 4.4%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.62. Approximately 377,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,029,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,915,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,925,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Guardant Health by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Guardant Health by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,664,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,515,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

