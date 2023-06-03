Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GOF opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

