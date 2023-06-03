Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Lessened by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,080 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $99,039,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Halliburton by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Up 5.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.