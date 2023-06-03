Harry Shuman Sells 575 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) VP Harry Shuman sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $12,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $116,894.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $21.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.21. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.80% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Merus by 520.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 68.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Merus by 17.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 271,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Merus by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRUS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Merus from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.