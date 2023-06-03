Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Keith Edelman Purchases 8,448 Shares of Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Keith Edelman bought 8,448 shares of Headlam Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £20,613.12 ($25,473.46).
Keith Edelman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Keith Edelman bought 9,788 shares of Headlam Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £29,853.40 ($36,892.49).
Headlam Group Trading Up 2.4 %
Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 254 ($3.14) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Headlam Group plc has a one year low of GBX 230 ($2.84) and a one year high of GBX 350 ($4.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £205.13 million, a PE ratio of 619.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 285.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 305.55.
Headlam Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.94) price objective on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
About Headlam Group
Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.
