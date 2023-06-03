HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of HQY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 175,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.
