HealthEquity (HQY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 5th. Analysts expect HealthEquity to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

HQY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $34,071,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,474,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 331,735 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 880,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 175,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.