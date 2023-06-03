Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,461,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,894,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 3,282,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 118.81%.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

