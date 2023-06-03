Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Position Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,714 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Heartland Express by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $16.10 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 40,198 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,445.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 9,620 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $151,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 76,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,919.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 40,198 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $602,166.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 205,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,350. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

