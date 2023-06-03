Hermez Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $170,696.97 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.89 or 0.00018014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $178.63 million and $170,696.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019711 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001092 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,154.48 or 1.00046325 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88886379 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $168,489.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.