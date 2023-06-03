Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hologic by 307.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

