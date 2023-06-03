Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $38.25, but opened at $40.15. Hormel Foods shares last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 846,380 shares.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

HRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.